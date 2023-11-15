Galway Bay FM

15 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam

Share story:
Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam

Funding has been secured for the establishment of homeless support services for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam.

Two members of the Traveller community will be employed as project workers to work alongside the primary healthcare projects in those areas.

It’s one of three pilot projects across the country to be chosen by Genio to develop proposals over the next 18 months.

Thelma Birrane, Regional Coordinator for Traveller Health with Community Healthcare West explains how it’ll work:

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry. The plans were approved by Galway County Council last July despite ob...

Person taken to UHG following road crash in Oranmore

A person has been taken to UHG following a road crash in Oranmore. The three vehicle incident happened at the Oranbeg Roundabout, near the Community Centr...

ESB still working to restore power to hundreds of homes across Galway

The ESB is still working to restore power to hundreds of homes in East Galway in the aftermath of Storm Debi. The worst affected areas are Ballinasloe and...

Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes

Ballinasloe Councillors are pushing for a proactive approach to flood relief schemes in the area, and are calling for more urgency with the works The issu...