Funding for Galway towns under programme to offset impact of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been awarded to a number of Galway towns under an accelerated programme of the national Town and Village renewal scheme, which is designed to offset the impact of Covid-19.

The largest allocation of €40 thousand was to Ballinasloe, to support a shop local campaign, as well as promotional signage, Christmas Festival experience and parklet pilot scheme to provide additional seating for traders.

A further €25 thousand was allocated to Gort, for rejuvenation works at Market Square, including new seating and planters, and the repurposing of areas for public seating.

€25 thousand was also awarded for improvements to Athenry Community Park to include new paths, wheelchair accessible picnice tables, Christmas lights and promotion of the park.

Meanwhile, €20 thousand will allow the purchase of equipment to allow Clonbur market to move outdoors.

A further €25 thousand was also allocated to Co. Galway in general, to support a shop local promotional and marketing initiative that will support villages and towns across the county.

Galway East Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon says the funding is vital for the recovery of local economies….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm newsroom….

Photo – Wiki