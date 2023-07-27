Funding for feasibility study into Irish Language Cultural Centre in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been provided to carry out a feasibility study into an Irish Language Cultural Centre for Galway

Junior Gaeltacht Minister Patrick O’Donovan has approved a grant of up to 39 thousand euro to Gaillimh le Gaeilge for the study

Galway is designated as a Gaeltacht Service Towns under the Gaeltacht Act 2012.

A Language Plan was prepared and approved for the city in 2020.

Its main objective is to increase the use of Irish as a community language in the city on an incremental basis

It includes the commissioning of a study into a Language Cultural Centre.

The funding has now been provided for Gaillimh le Gaeilge.

It works in partnership with Galway City Council, Galway Chamber and other groups to strengthen bilingualism in the city.

Minister O’Donovan says it’s clear that such a centre would have a hugely positive impact on the economic, social and cultural life of the city.