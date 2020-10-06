Funding for essential COVID-19 upgrades at three Galway libraries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway libraries have been allocated a total fund of over 100 thousand euro to allow essential COVID-19 upgrades to be carried out.

The public library in Clifden has received over 65 thousand euro while a further 37 thousand euro has been allocated to the Westside library for occupancy control systems.

Meanwhile over 8 thousand euro has been sanctioned for Spiddal library as part of the initiative.

The Government funding has been announced in response to new demands created by Covid-19, in order to provide a safer and more efficient environment for library users.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the upgrades will help to strengthen the libraries’ position as a community hub….