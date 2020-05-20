Funding for East Galway agricultural shows to be carried over to next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding for East Galway’s agricultural shows is to be carried over to 2021 as this year’s events are cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The move has been announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development and includes the Ardrahan, Athenry, Corrandulla, Gort, Glenamaddy, Ballinalsoe and Claregalway shows.

Each show is a member of the Irish Shows Association and was allocated €5,000 in funding by the Department of Rural and Community Development for 2020.

Minister for Rural Affairs and Galway East TD Seán Canney says the shows are a key part of bringing rural communities together.

To hear from Minister Canney, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..