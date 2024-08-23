Galway Bay FM

23 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Funding for community projects in Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh

Share story:
Funding for community projects in Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh

Funding has been announced for three community projects in Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh.

Each will receive €50 thousand under the Town Centre First programme.

In Eyrecourt, it’ll progress plans for a playground, skatepark and community space beside the village square.

In Clonbur, the money will go towards the refurbishment of the community centre; while in Ahascragh, it’ll go towards redevelopment of the parish hall.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says the volunteer committee have done wonderful work in Ahascragh – and a new hall would revitalise the area.

Share story:

Planned industrial action by public health nurse management in Galway suspended

Planned industrial action by public health nurse management in Galway this morning has been suspended. In a statement, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organ...

Galway and Waterford only counties to have satisfactory number of GPs

Galway and Waterford are the only two counties in Ireland to have what the WHO deems a satisfactory number of GPs. The Irish Times reports that the World ...

3,000 Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results today

Around three thousand Galway students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate results today. Nationally 61 thousand Leaving Cert and the Leaving Cert...

Two Spiddal based publishers shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards

Two Spiddal based publishers are among the 11 shortlisted for the Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards run by An tOireachtas and Foras na Gae...