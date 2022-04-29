Funding for city project to create tourism gaming experience

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based project that aims to create a unique tourism gaming experience has received funding under a national initiative.

The Creative Communities Economic Action Fund has been launched by Creative Ireland, with the first round of funding worth half a million euro.

€63 thousand will go to ‘Wild Galway Immersive Games Initiative’ through Galway City Council.

The project seeks to weave together the games and tourism sectors to create immersive games experiences that explore the city’s stories, myths and legends.

Partners include Galway Film Centre, Galway City Museum and Fáilte Ireland.