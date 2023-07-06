Funding for 3 Galway projects under Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Three Galway projects have secured seventy thousand euro under this year’s Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme

24 projects nationwide will share the 290 thousand euro announced by Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan

In Galway, the largest allocation of 40 thousand euro goes to Forum Connemara CLG to restore the native flora of the fields and peatlands that form a large portion of the Twelve Bens/Garraun Complex SAC

Galway Telework Co-Op Society will get 28 thousand euro to maintain the roadway, repair the boardwalk, and for educational tours on peatland and wetland conservation.

The Connemara based Ciotóg arts project will use its allocation of just under 4 thousand euro to inform the public about the rehabilitation and conservation of bogs and their importance.

Minister Noonan says he’s delighted to see the diverse range of initiatives put forward by such active community and volunteer groups and environmental organisations.