Funding boost for 24 Heritage projects across City and County

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A number of heritage projects across Galway have received a funding boost under the government Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

24 projects in the county and a further 15 in Galway City have been awarded allocations ranging between €1,000 and €20,000.

The national fund aims to strengthen protection for our heritage and support restoration and conservation works.

The beneficiaries include iconic and historic buildings and landmarks, ranging from churches and cathedrals to cottages, private homes, mills and gardens.

In Galway city some of the projects, include Saint Ignatius Church Sea Road, Saint Nicholas Collegiate Church, the Druid building at Flood Street, Joyce’s bookshop at Dominick Street and The Thatch Cottage at Menlo village.

In the county, awardees include Saint Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea, former barracks in Gort and Oughterard, the former Presbyterian Church in Ballinasloe, Dalyston house in Kylebrack, the Cottage at Cave Clarinbridge, and teacher’s residence in Recess.

Nationally, the Built Heritage Investment Scheme is providing €4 million in funding to be shared by 512 projects across 31 local authorities.