Funding awarded to develop creative space at Nun’s Island

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of €180 thousand has been awarded to assist in the development of a creative arts space at Nun’s Island in the city.

The allocation from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will support the renovation of the “Church House” to the rear of the Nun’s Island Theatre.

The Nun’s Island Theatre is a small 82 seat venue that is operated by the Galway Arts Centre on behalf of the city council.

It’s expected the renovation of the “Church House” will add an additional 1,800 square foot of cultural space to the site.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten says it’s a “hidden gem” that will be a valuable addition to Galway’s cultural scene – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour