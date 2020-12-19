Funding awarded to 8 animal welfare groups across Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been awarded to 8 animal welfare groups across Galway.

The largest allocation of €44 thousand from the Department of Agriculture, Heritage and the Marine went to Galway SPCA.

While a further €13 thousand went to both Connemara rescue charity Madrá and Woodford-based Pro Animale Ireland.

Other receipients of funding ranging from €4 thousand to €8 thousand are Fellenberg Foundation in Woodford, Kinvara-based Forgotten Horses Ireland, Galway and Claddagh Swan Rescue, Galway Cat Rescue and Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue.

In total, €3.2m was awarded to 101 animal welfare groups nationwide.