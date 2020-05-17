Funding awarded for upgrades at Clarinbridge GAA club

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been awarded for significant upgrades at Clarinbridge GAA club.

The allocation under the LEADER programme will upgrade the car park as a facility for visitors using walking and cycling trails currently under development developed in the village.

The funding of €135 thousand will also go towards the development of walkways around the club grounds to link in with the proposed walking and cycling trails.

Chairperson of Clarinbridge GAA, Peter Boland, says it’ll help transform the club over the coming years….

Photo – Clarinbridge GAA