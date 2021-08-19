Funding awarded for two fishing conservation projects in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been awarded for two fishing conservation projects in Galway that aim to improve habitats for salmon and sea trout.

The allocation of €112 thousand has been made by Inland Fisheries Ireland under the Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021.

€82 thousand will support enhancement works on drained channels of the Cloondahamper and Sinking Rivers on the Clare River.

While €30 thousand has been awarded for river habitat management planning for the Dawros catchment in Connemara.