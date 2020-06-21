Funding awarded for significant cycling route project in Kinvara as part of EU network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 200 thousand euro in funding has been awarded to a new cycling infrastructure development in Kinvara which will form part of a European network.

Clare County Council has been granted the allocation for a EuroVelo (pron: euro-vello) 1 route that starts at Kinvara and extends into Clare.

The EuroVelo 1 initiative stretches from Norway to Portugal via Ireland and primarily targets long distance cyclists.

However, it also provides routes for users of all abilities, as the criteria for inclusion specifies lower-trafficked roads as well as Greenways.

The new route will form part of a network of 17 long distance cycle routes throughout Europe and will enter Co. Clare from Galway and Limerick.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the route will promote the potential of the local landscape to cycling visitors and tours at home and abroad.