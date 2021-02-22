Funding awarded for projects in East Galway bogs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been announced for organisations in East Galway under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme.

It’s part of a national allocation worth a quarter of a million euro, which will support community groups and organisations nationwide.

In Galway, Looscaun Shannonside Development Group will receive €25 thousand for works at Cloonmoylan/Barroughter Bogs SAC.

A further €20 thousand will go to Galway Telework Co-Operative Society, for the maintenance and repair of bog roads, installation of signage, to provide outdoor seating and start work on an interpretative centre.

Attymon Development Group has been allocated €10 thousand to undertake specialised surveys and produce a wildlife video, as well as a booklet, promoting the bog.

While €3 thousand will go to Kilchreest/Castledaly Community Development Group for waste management measures at Sonnagh Bog SAC.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says all four groups are doing hugely important work….

