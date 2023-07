Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council has allocated €93 thousand to support “off-season” events and festivals that attract significant visitors to the city.

The funding through the Marketing Fund is divided between 7 events that are held between September and April.

The largest allocation of €30 thousand went to Galway Comedy Festival, followed by €25 thousand to Connacht Rugby.

Councillor Niall McNelis explains what groups have benefitted in the latest round of funding.