Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been awarded for the purchase of new transport vehicles for three Galway community organisations.

€59,000 will allow Ballinasloe Social Services purchase a large minibus with a lift.

Ability West Clifden has been granted €54,000 towards a vehicle with adaptation.

While the Brothers of Charity has received €40,000 towards the purchase of a vehicle.

The funding of €155 thousand has been allocated under the Government’s Clár programme.