Funding awarded for key fisheries conservation projects in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced funding for a range of fisheries conservation projects in Galway.

Over €86,000 has been awarded for in-stream and riverbank restoration works on the Suileen, Nanny and Grange Rivers to improve production for salmonids.

Over €13,400 has been awarded for a research project examining nature-based managment solutions on the Bealanabreac River, Maam in Connemara.

A further €15,000 was awarded to the Western Game Fishing Association for screenings for 8 river systems in Casla, Culfin, Screeb, Owengowla, Owenboliska, Dohulla, Owenglin and Crumlin in Connemara.