Funding has been awarded for a flood relief project in the townland of Rinerush near Gort.

The area experienced significant flooding during the floods of 2016 – with many homes and farms left isolated for several weeks.

€75 thousand has now been allocated towards the construction of a new emergency relief road to ensure a repeat is avoided in future.

