Funding awarded for development of four sensory gardens across Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been allocated towards the development of four sensory gardens across Galway for people with disabilities.

Sensory gardens feature specially designed materials and plants that stimulate the senses of touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing.

Rainbow Services, Ballinasloe; Bruach na Mara, Carna; Holly Service, Salthill and St.Dympna’s Day Service, Portumna have all been awarded Goverment funding towards the development of gardens.

Minister of State for Disabilities and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says the gardens offer a number of key benefits.

