print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been allocated for conservation works at 3 well-known buildings in Galway under the Government’s Historic Structures Fund.

In Galway City, Funding has been granted to the Poor Clare’s Convent at Nun’s Island.

While in the county, Allocations have also been approved for Cill Einde in An Spideal and Our Lady of Lourdes and St Colmcille Church in Leitir Móir.

Each will receive €25 thousand under the fund, which supports conservation and maintenance works.