Funding awarded for community facilities for Leenane and Barnaderg

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over €400 thousand has been awarded to 3 Galway projects in the latest round of funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The national scheme is targeted at towns and villages with a population of 10,000 or less.

The largest allocation in Galway under this round of funding is €250 thousand towards the development of a community park in Leenane.

The proposed park is on a 1.45 hectare site that overlooks Killary Harbour – planning permission for the development was secured in 2019.

A further €100 thousand has been allocation to Barnaderg near Tuam.

It’ll support a number of enhancements to the village, which will improve access to community facilities.

Meanwhile, €58 thousand will allow a special multi-disciplinary consultancy team to carry out ‘Village Health Checks’ in five seperate areas across the county.