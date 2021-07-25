Funding awarded for community facilities across Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been awarded to a range of community groups across Galway to help them sustain and improve facilities in their local areas.

The funding of €143 thousand has been approved by the alway County Local Community Development Committee – or LCDC.

A total of 72 projects will avail of the latest round of funding, with allocations ranging from several hundred to €10 thousand.

In some cases, the funds support physical development or refurbishment, while in others, they support the purchase of equipment or payment of utility bills.

Mountbellew Community Centre received the maximum allocation of €10 thousand for the replacement of damaged floors.

While Youth Work Ireland Galway also received the same amount for the development of youth facilities in Loughrea.