Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been awarded for three road resurfacing projects on Inis Mór.

The funding’s been announced by Minister for Rural & Community Development with responsibility for the Islands, Heather Humphreys.

The largest allocation of €90 thousand will go towards the resurfacing of Bóthar Cill Mhuirbhigh.

While €45 thousand will go towards works at “Low Road”, and a further €31 thousand has been earmarked for the resurfacing of Bóthar Iar Airne.