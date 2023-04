Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and county councils will receive funding to upgrade and develop wheelchair facilties at two playgrounds.

€12,000 will go toward developing a wheelchair see-saw in Westside Playground in the city.

While €16,000 will go toward a wheelchair accessible roundabout and repairs to existing equipment at Loughrea Playground.

They are two of 29 projects nationwide to avail of a pot of almost half a million euro in Government funding for such works.