Funding approved for Tuam Educate Together expansion

Tuam Educate Together National School has been granted funding for a major expansion.

The funding will cover the conversion and expansion of the old St. Pat’s school building to allow Tuam Educate Together to increase its intake of students.

The work will be completed over the summer and will include the creation of four classrooms, four special education training rooms, a principles office and staff room along with boys and girls toilets.

