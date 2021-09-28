Funding approved for extra classrooms at Lackagh National School

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been approved for extra classrooms at Lackagh National School

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed that funding will be provided for the additional accommodation

It includes two new mainstream classrooms and a special education teacher room to cater for the current demand within the recently built school.

Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney says it's important that an area like Lackagh has the capacity to deliver education in modern facilities