Funding approved for emergency accommodation at St Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been approved for emergency accommodation at St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe.

The school – which was established in 2008 – is currently based at the Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre.

It’s currently at capacity and concerns had been raised students would be turned away in September due to the lack of space.

However, it’s now been confirmed that funding has been approved for two new classrooms under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

Meanwhile, plans for a new permanent school building for St. Teresa’s Special School are still at site acquisition stage.

Senator Aisling Dolan says the approval for the two emergency classrooms is a huge relief – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour