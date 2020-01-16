Funding approved for Cloondine Group Water Scheme in South Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has confirmed that 68 thousand euro has been allocated to the Cloondine Group Water Scheme.

This funding will support works to connect Cloondine with the Ballyaneen Rakerin Group Water Scheme.

It will also include connection works to the Kilbeacanty village centre and GAA clubhouse.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says that it is important that funding is provided to ensure all pipe networks are up to standard – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…