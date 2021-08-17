Funding approved for capital works on Aran Islands

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been approved for capital works on the three Aran Islands.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has sanctioned additional funding of over 164 thousand euro for offshore islands in Galway, Mayo, Cork and Donegal.

The works will focus on road repairs and repair works at piers.

The funding allocated to Inis Mór, Inis Oírr and Inis Meáin aims to enable the local authority to undertake improvement works on the islands.

The total fund is in addition to over 1 million euro in funding announced in May as part of a Government commitment to support island communities.