Funding announced for the development of spaces for the arts, culture and entertainment in Galway city and county

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State at the Dept. of Climate Action and Transport Hildegarde Naughton has announced that funding will be provided to open up and enhance outdoor public spaces in Galway for the purposes of arts, culture and entertainment.

The funding, believed to be in the region of half a million euro, will cover up to 90 percent of the costs associated with enhancing or creating those outdoor public spaces.

Galway City and County Councils have been invited to propose capital projects for outdoor spaces which are flexible, innovative and can facilitate year-round use.

Each local authority will receive up to €250,000 under the scheme.

Minister Naughton, said the investment scheme would take into account public health guidelines and the needs of the local arts and entertainment communities and when the time comes, this investment will ensure that community gatherings and cultural events can take place safely at enhanced public venues.