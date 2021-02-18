Funding announced for retrofitting of social housing across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been announced for the retrofitting of social housing across Galway.
The Government has this afternoon announced allocations totaling €45m for local authorities nationwide.
Galway City Council is to receive €607 thousand, to support the retrofitting of 23 social housing units.
It follows an allocation made to Galway County Council last year of €631 thousand, for the retrofitting of almost two dozen homes.
Local authorities who demonstrate an ability to complete work and spend their full allocations will be granted further funding.