Funding announced for retrofitting of social housing across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been announced for the retrofitting of social housing across Galway.

The Government has this afternoon announced allocations totaling €45m for local authorities nationwide.

Galway City Council is to receive €607 thousand, to support the retrofitting of 23 social housing units.

It follows an allocation made to Galway County Council last year of €631 thousand, for the retrofitting of almost two dozen homes.

Local authorities who demonstrate an ability to complete work and spend their full allocations will be granted further funding.

