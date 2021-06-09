Funding secured for sports and physical activity projects in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €200,000 in Government funding has been announced for sports and physical activity projects in Galway.

€95,000 has been allocated for Galway under the Sport Ireland Active Cities programme.

€45,000 has been announced for Urban Outdoor Adventure Hubs which aim to develop outdoor areas for sport and physical activity.

The investment also includes close to €22,000 for the Ballybane Doughiska Community Sports Hub which provides a base for local clubs and sports organisations.

The development of a new community sports hub in Ballinasloe is one of ten proposed new hubs nationwide to benefit from the latest round of dormant accounts funding through Sport Ireland, worth almost €6 million nationally.

The submission on the Ballinasloe Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub was lodged by Galway Sports Partnership and Fit Town Ballinasloe.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says Ballinasloe has earned an excellent reputation for sporting activities….