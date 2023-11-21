Galway Bay FM

21 November 2023

Funding announced for major outdoor projects in Oranmore, Ballinasloe and Inis Mor

Funding has been announced for three major outdoor recreation projects in Galway.

The allocations from the Department of Rural and Community Development has been divided between projects in Oranmore and Ballinasloe, as well as on Inis Mor.

Just shy of €50 thousand will support the development of a masterplan for Renville Park in Oranmore.

The plan is to develop a major tourism attraction that builds on the unique heritage of the immensely popular forest park.

Meanwhile, in Ballinasloe, another €50 thousand will allow a feasibility study to be carried out on developing a public park in the town.

And a further €35 thousand has also been announced for a feasibility study on the Aran Island of Inis Mór.

It’ll look at the potential for a tidal pool along the sea shore.

