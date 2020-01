Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 20 thousand euro has been allocated to fund two improvement projects at graveyards in Headford.

Cargin graveyard, Clydagh will receive funds to carry-out re-surfacing works to the carpark.

Meanwhile, a grant has been allocated to construct an entrance and stone boundary wall at Killursa.

The funding has been announced by Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney following consultation with Galway County Council.