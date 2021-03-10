Funding announced for improvement works at Gort and Ballinasloe train stations

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been announced for improvement works at Gort and Ballinasloe train stations.

The allocations are part of a national renewal fund worth €5.8m, which covers 10 stations in Dublin and 12 around the rest of the country.

The works at Ballinasloe and Gort stations will involve lift and escalator replacement and modernisation.

Both will get underway in the fourth quarter of this year – with the Ballinasloe works set to take 7 weeks to complete, while the Gort works are expected to last 4 weeks.

Senator Aisling Dolan says the works at Ballinasloe are long overdue…

