Funding announced for flood works in Moylough and Woodlawn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has allocated nearly 50 thousand euro for flood works in Moylough and Woodlawn.

The works come after residents in both areas have experienced flooding due to run-off water during heavy rain.

The works will include replacing an underground pipe at Carrowmore Woodland at a cost of 36 thousand euro, and drainage works at the back of the national school in Moylough at a cost of over 13 thousand

The funding has been announced by Roscommon Galway TD Denis Naughton following collaboration with Ballinasloe area Councillor Tim Broderick.

Deputy Naughton says the works will provide comfort to residents in the affected areas.