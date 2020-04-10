Funding announced for Covid-19 community response groups across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been announced to support community groups across Galway who are involved in local response initiatives to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national pot – which is worth €2.5m – is open to those involved in the Government’s “Community Call” initiative which is being led by local authorities.

The Community Call programme acts as a forum which brings together community organisations and volunteers to offer an effective, co-ordinated response at a local level.

Under the latest funding, almost €86 thousand will go to community groups in the county, while a further €65 thousand has been allocated to Galway City organisations.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says local volunteers have risen to the challenge – but many are facing financial difficulties as a result of the crisis.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…