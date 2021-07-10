Funding announced for community groups across Galway under Covid stability fund

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been awarded to community groups across Galway to help them overcome challenges presented by Covid-19.

The funding was allocated under the Government’s Covid-19 stability fund for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises.

In total over €200 thousand has been awarded to 12 Galway-based organisations under the first round of funding for 2021.

The funding generally supports the provision of space to provide essential services, as well as some well-being supports, essential services to disadvantaged communities and emergency relief services.

The largest allocation was to city-based heart and stroke charity Croí, which received €80 thousand.

Other organisations to receive funding ranging between €2 thousand and €25 thousand are:

Caltra Community Council; Our Lady’s Boy’s Club in the city; Ballybane Community Centre Company; Forbairt Pobail Maigh Cuilinn; St. Michael’s Hall; Ballinderreen Community Centre; Bad Tarrthala Charna & Na nOilean, Dunmore Community Council, Area Renewal company Clifden; and Corrib Computer Training Company in Corrandulla.