Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been awarded to support four youth services across Galway.

The allocations have been made by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The largest allocation of €10 thousand went to Youth Work Ireland Tuam, while €8 thousand went to Youth Work Ireland East Galway, and a further €6 thousand was awarded to Youth Work Ireland Loughrea.

Meanwhile, €8 thousand has been allocated to Involve Youth Service Galway.