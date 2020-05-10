Funding allocated for Killimor flood relief scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has been granted funding to carry out flood relief works in Killimor.
The funding of €57 thousand for the project at Eskerboy has been awarded by the Office of Public Works.
The works will involve the installation of a new piped drainage system, to replace the existing stone and oversized culvert.
Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says Galway County Council is making a huge effort to curb flooding across Galway.
Minister Canney says over the past four years, over €3.5m has been secured for minor flood relief schemes across the county.