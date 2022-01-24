Fund established to support coastal communities improve pier and harbour infrastructure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new 35 million euro fund has been set up to help coastal communities like those in Galway to improve pier and harbour infrastructure.

The scheme was established by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in response to Brexit, and its impact on fishing communities.

Funding of up to one million euro is being offered for coastal upgrade projects over the next two years.

Local authorities are being encouraged to apply for government funding which will cover up to 85 percent of a project’s cost.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, says he’s aware of the challenges faced by coastal communities…