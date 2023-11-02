Fun Run will see locals take first steps along new Moycullen Bypass before it opens

After almost a year of construction works on the new Moycullen Bypass, it will be walkers and joggers who get to test it out first.

A 5K Fun Run is being held on the new road on Sunday November 12th – just weeks before its expected to open.

Scoil Bhaile Nua Parents’ Association is organising the fundraising event, with road contractors Wills Brothers helping to facilitate.

Registration is available online and at the school the day before – November 11th.

Fun Run Committee member Loretta Ní Ghabháin explains what people can expect on the day.