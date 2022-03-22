Full time Garda presence at Eyre Square ‘having an effect’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A full time Garda presence has been allocated to Eyre Square in the heart of the city in recent weeks.

A meeting of the city Joint Policing Committee heard a member of the force will be in the popular amenity area on a 24 hour basis, with Garda officials saying the move is having an effect.

Councillor Alan Cheevers quizzed Gardai on the plan in place for Eyre Square.

He also asked whether better or additional cameras are needed to provide better evidence, given what he described as a huge rise in assaults in the area in recent months.

Figures presented to the JPC reveal a 100% increase in minor assaults over the last 12 months.

Garda officials told the meeting the offences do not occur just on public streets but also in private homes.

Councillor Cheevers says that the area needs to be monitored closely.