Full summary: findings of final report on Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The report is a complete examination of the lives and experiences of the women and children who passed through the institutions – as well as the practices and procedures they lived under.

It explores, in-depth, a wide range of issues, including living conditions, mother and child mortality, illegal adoption and social attitudes towards the occupants of the homes.

The report identified 2,219 women who were admitted to the Tuam home – when it was first in Glenamaddy from 1921 to 1925, and in Tuam from 1925 to 1961.

Admissions climbed steadily and peaked in 1946 before falling off throughout the 1950’s, though there were still some 30 odd admissions in 1960, just before the closure of the home.

For 80 percent of those admitted, it was their first pregnancy – while 9 percent were experiencing their second pregnancy, and a further 11 percent were going through their third pregnancy.

The age of those admitted ranged from just 13 years of age to 55 – though the most common ages for women ranged from the late teens to early 20’s.

97 percent of the women were single, while the remaining 3 percent were either married, separated or widowed.

Around two-thirds of them were from Co. Galway, while the rest mostly came from Co. Mayo – though a handful of cases had a previous address in Dublin.

61 percent gave birth at the home, while 36 percent were admitted with their baby – and between 1921 and 1950, the women admitted spent an average of 237 days at the Tuam home.

Though the average stay increased during the 1950’s, peaking in 1956, at 326 days.

After leaving, the vast majority of women returned to the family home or a private address, though 14 percent were discharged to employment, 11 percent went to other hospitals and 3 percent went to Magdalen laundries.

Meanwhile, between 1921 and 1961, 3,251 children were born in, or admitted to, the home in Tuam – 70 percent of these children were classed as illegitimate.

Births and admissions peaked in 1946 at 142, but thereafter maintained a downward trend until the home closed in 1961.

In 1960, the last full year of operation of the home, 37 were born or admitted there.

Children spent far longer at the home than their mothers – often remaining there for years – and the report found that the ratio of children to mothers at any given time was close to 6:1.

Just 24 percent of children were discharged at the same time as their mothers.

The most common destination for children who left the home was with their mother or family, or boarding out in counties Mayo and Galway, which usually began at the age of two.

However, a sizable percentage of children were sent to other institutions.

The commission identified 978 child deaths at the home, including when it was based in Glenamaddy.

The vast majority of these deaths – almost 93 percent – occurred before 1950.

The worst period was from 1942 to 1947, where 305 deaths were recorded – accounting for 1 in 3 of all deaths between 1921 and 1961.

Of the children who died, 802 died at the Tuam Home; 80 died at the home in Glenamaddy; 88 died at the Central Hospital in Galway; and 8 died elsewhere.

The commission located burial records for just 51 children, 50 of which are in Bohermore Cemetery and one at Glasnevin in Dublin.

A large number of the outstanding children, it concludes, are likely buried at the memorial garden at the former site of the home.

Over half the children who died were accompanied by their mother at the time of death – but 45 percent were unaccompanied.

The leading cause of death listed is “non-specific” causes, following by respiratory infection, convulsions, other, tuberculosis, influenza, gastroenteritis, meningitis, measles and congenital heart disease.

The full final report is available here.

