Full preferred route for Galway-Athlone cycleway to be published tomorrow

The full preferred route for the Galway-Athlone cycleway project will be published online tomorrow.

It follows consultation with landowners over the past year – though there’s been vocal opposition in some areas.

The preferred route starts near Ballyloughane Beach on the east side of Galway City, and snakes it way towards Athlone, taking in a wide range of towns, villages and hinterland.

The anchor points are Oranmore, Renville, Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Kinvara, Gort, Woodford, Portumna, Meelick, Clonfert, Ballinasloe, Shannonbridge and Athlone Castle.

But while there’s no opposition to the cycleway in principal, there’s some discontent about certain elements of the emerging option.

There’s been criticism over alleged interference with areas of special conservation in South Galway, as well an alleged lack of engagement with some landowners in East Galway.

The entire preferred route will be published on the project website tomorrow and can be viewed at GalwayToAthloneCycleway.com.

Four public information events are also to be held next week.

They’ll be held at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel on Tuesday, the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort on Wednesday, Portumna Community Hall on Thursday and at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe on Friday.

It’s expected a planning application for the ambitious project will be lodged with An Bord Pleanala sometime in 2024.