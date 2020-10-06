Full details of level 3 restrictions coming into effect at midnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway and the rest of the country is to move to Level Three on the Government’s roadmap for living with Coronavirus from midnight tonight.

Placing all counties at Level 3 has the following implications:

Visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum number of 6 from one other household.



No social/family gatherings should take place, with exemptions to this for weddings and funerals (see below).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are permitted, up to a maximum of 15 people .

People should remain in their county (i.e. they must not leave to travel either domestically or internationally), with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.

People are asked to work from home unless absolutely necessary.

. Schools, Early Learning and Childcare services should remain open. Adult and Higher Education Institutions should remain open, but are asked to review protective measures and take steps to limit congregation as much as possible.

You are asked to walk or cycle where possible so that public transport is available for use by essential workers and for essential work only.

Sports

No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter county and senior club championship – all to take place behind closed doors.

Horse racing may continue, but behind closed doors.

Non-contact training activities can continue in the outdoors and in pods of up to 15, with certain exemptions (see below).

Indoor training should be confined to individuals only and no classes are to take place.

Business and Services

All retail shops and shopping centres may remain open. All services such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers, opticians etc. may remain open with strict adherence to sectoral guidance on protective measures .

. All outdoor playgrounds, play areas, parks remain open.

Gyms/leisure centres, swimming pools may remain open for individual use only and with protective measures .

. Hotels, Guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but with services limited to residents.

Restaurants and Cafes (including bars/pubs serving food/wet pubs) may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining/service to an absolute maximum of 15 people. Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

All indoor museums, galleries, cinemas and other cultural attractions should close.

Religious services will move online, though places of worship may remain open for private prayer.

Over 70s & Medically Vulnerable

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable are advised to continue to exercise personal judgement.

It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.

When taking exercise outdoors, it is important to maintain 2 metres distance from others and wash hands on returning home.

It is recommended to shop during designated hours only, while wearing a face covering, and to avoid public transport.

Business Supports

We understand that these restrictions will have a significant impact on businesses and employment around the country. In recognition of the impact of these restrictions on businesses a 30% top-up to the Restart Plus grant will be provided to help support those affected through the three-week period. Businesses who have previously benefited from the Restart Grant will be eligible to re-apply for this top-up. This is in addition to the wide range of existing loan and voucher schemes available to assist businesses affected by Covid-19 provided through the July Jobs Stimulus and other Government initiatives.

Other employment and income supports, including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, as well as the full range of employment, training and support services for affected workers, will also continue to be made available. The final cost will depend on numbers of additional claimants.