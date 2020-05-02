Full details: Govt roadmap for reopening of society

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has announced two changes that will come into place next Tuesday, 5th May to the restrictions put in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
- people can travel up to 5 kilometres from their home to exercise
- that those who are cocooning can leave their homes for exercise so long as they avoid all contact with other people
Meanwhile, Coronavirus restrictions will start to be eased in two weeks – with garden centres, repair shops and construction sites re-opening.
The first in a five-stage plan will also see small groups of friends allowed to meet up outdoors from May 18th.
It’ll be July before creches can re-open for all workers – and cinemas, gyms and nightclubs will stay shut until August.
From Tuesday, people will be allowed to exercise up to 5 kilometres from their home and older 70s can also go outside to exercise.
However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says there’s still a risk of the progress so far being lost.
Phase One (May 18th)
- Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households
- Open up childcare for healthcare workers
- Phased return of outdoor workers
- Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction
- Opening of certain outdoor public amenities
Phase Two (June 8th)
- Allow visits to households
- Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers
- Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed
- Open public libraries
Phase Three (June 29th)
- Allow small social gatherings
- Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner
- Return to work for those with low levels of interaction
- Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit
- Open playgrounds
Phase Four (July 20th)
- Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis
- Return to work for those who cannot work from home
- Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)
- Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship
Phase Five (August 10th)
- Allow larger social gatherings
- Return to work across all sectors
- On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions
- Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services