Full details: Govt roadmap for reopening of society

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has announced two changes that will come into place next Tuesday, 5th May to the restrictions put in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

people can travel up to 5 kilometres from their home to exercise

that those who are cocooning can leave their homes for exercise so long as they avoid all contact with other people

Meanwhile, Coronavirus restrictions will start to be eased in two weeks – with garden centres, repair shops and construction sites re-opening.

The first in a five-stage plan will also see small groups of friends allowed to meet up outdoors from May 18th.

It’ll be July before creches can re-open for all workers – and cinemas, gyms and nightclubs will stay shut until August.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says there’s still a risk of the progress so far being lost.

Phase One (May 18th)

Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households

Open up childcare for healthcare workers

Phased return of outdoor workers

Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction

Opening of certain outdoor public amenities

Phase Two (June 8th)

Allow visits to households

Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers

Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed

Open public libraries

Phase Three (June 29th)

Allow small social gatherings

Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner

Return to work for those with low levels of interaction

Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit

Open playgrounds

Phase Four (July 20th)

Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis

Return to work for those who cannot work from home

Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)

Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship

Phase Five (August 10th)

Allow larger social gatherings

Return to work across all sectors

On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3 rd level institutions

level institutions Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services

Further information – Gov.ie