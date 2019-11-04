Full capacity protocol implemented at UHG following major overcrowding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Full capacity protocol has been implemented at UHG today following one of the worst days of overcrowding in the hospital’s history.

In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group says it regrets that patients have been experiencing significant delays being admitted.

It further adds that all elective non-urgent procedures have been cancelled – and apologises for the inconvenience and distress being caused to patients. .

It’s advising the public only to attend the ED in the case of genuine emergency, and to contact your GP in the first instance.

Today’s figure of 71 patients awaiting a bed is by far the worst figure in the country.

It’s significantly ahead of the figure of 49 patients awaiting admission at Cork University Hospital, and 46 at Letterkenny University Hospital.