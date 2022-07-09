Frustration over wall of silence on lack of funding for Galway County Council

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local TD has expressed frustration at the wall of silence she’s received over why the Government refuses to properly fund Galway County Council.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Clare Kerrane said it’s well known that Galway is bottom of the table year-on-year.

The per capita spend in County Galway is around €800 – compared to €1,300 per person in Galway City, €1,250 in Mayo and €1,200 in Tipperary.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Kerrane argues it makes no sense – but for some reason, no-one can explain or defend it.

